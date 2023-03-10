Rain chances will increase tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. The best potential for widespread rain will be between midnight and 6 AM Friday. Rainfall amounts will be light with this system, with most areas picking up less than a quarter inch.
After the rain clears Friday morning, the rest of the day will be nice. The sunshine will break out by late afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. Colder air will settle in Friday night, and many of us will wake up to the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning. Patchy frost will be possible, so remember to bring your potted plants inside before heading to bed on Friday.
After a chilly start Saturday morning, temperatures will climb to around 60 degrees by the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day as our next weather maker approaches. Another round of rain will move in Saturday night and continue for much of Sunday. Rainfall amounts of up to an inch will be possible with this next system.
Conditions will improve Monday, with cooler temperatures settling into the Tennessee Valley for the first part of next week.