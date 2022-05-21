Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. The severe threat will remain to our west, but a few storms will contain gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Overnight lows will range from 65-69 degrees.
Showers and storms will continue on Sunday as the cold front moves into the area. A few showers will be possible in the morning, but the best chance of storms will be during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of up to an inch or two will be possible in localized areas. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s.
Rain chances will stick around Monday through Wednesday as the overall pattern remains unsettled. The increased rain chances will keep temperatures cooler as highs only top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s each day. Widespread showers and storms will move into the area on Thursday as another cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley. Be sure to have your rain gear handy throughout the week!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.