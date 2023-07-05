Good morning, today will have scattered showers and storms, including this morning for your commute. After about 4 to 5 o’clock this afternoon, activity will decrease to isolated. Most of the storms today will be regular storms with heavy downpours, but there is a low risk for an isolated severe storm possible with damaging wind gusts & small hail. Any repeated storms over a spot may lead to localized flooding. The morning hours will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with a partly sunny sky developing later in the afternoon. Highs today will range from about 83-88. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows from about 65-71.
Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and a few widely scattered showers/storms. Friday will be partly sunny with scattered storms again and highs from 85-90. Saturday should reach the upper 80s to low 90s with more sunshine, and a few storms. Then, rain/storm chances will increase on Sunday, especially Sunday afternoon through the night. That’ll keep the temperatures down slightly with highs from about 83-88. The high humidity will persist this whole time, so expect the very muggy conditions.