Happy Thursday! Another mild day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Conditions will remain quiet during the early afternoon before scattered showers and storms break out between 2-10 PM. Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible with any storms that pop up today. Storm chances will end quickly tonight as overnight lows drop into the lower 60s.
Friday will be a beautiful Spring day, with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will be a slim chance of a pop-up shower, but most will stay dry on Friday.
We will press pause on the nice weather for Saturday as a cold front brings another round of rain. Scattered showers will break out during the morning and gradually end during the evening. Sunday is looking much better, just in time for IRONMAN 70.3. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s, with mostly sunny skies and low humidity!
