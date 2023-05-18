Good morning, today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. These showers/storms will be most likely from about 11am to 9pm ET. Most storms will be regular, general thunderstorms, but there is a small chance that an isolated one could flare up to strong to severe in Jackson or DeKalb Counties in Alabama. Highs today will be around 78.
Tonight, clouds will partially decrease with lows from the mid-50s to around 60. Friday will be partly sunny and primarily dry with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday will feature showers and a few storms in the morning through the afternoon with a passing cold front. By Saturday evening, the rain should be done, and humidity will fall overnight. It’ll set up a beautiful weather day for IRONMAN 70.3 or any other activities on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and highs around 80.
Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance for a spotty shower and highs around 80 again. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s with comfortable humidity.