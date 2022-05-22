Happy Sunday! Hit or miss scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this morning as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain coverage will increase this afternoon and evening as daytime heating provides additional instability. Rainfall amounts of 0.5-2" will be possible with locally higher amounts. The severe threat will be low, but a few storms will contain gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. High temperatures will range from 82-86 degrees.
Periods of showers and storms will continue tonight into Monday as the cold front stalls out across the area. Additional rainfall could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Highs on Monday will only reach the mid to upper-70s.
Rain chances will stick around Tuesday through Thursday as the overall pattern remains unsettled. The increased rain chances will keep temperatures cooler as highs only top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s each day. Additional rainfall amounts of 1-2" will be possible Tuesday through Thursday evening.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.