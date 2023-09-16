Happy Saturday! We are kicking off the day with temperatures in the 60s across the Tennessee Valley. Conditions will remain dry this morning, with cloud cover rolling in from the west. Scattered showers and storms will ramp up after 11 a.m. and continue on and off for the remainder of your day. Rain chances will continue tonight, with low temperatures falling into the mid 60s.
We will be on cold front watch Sunday as comfortable air arrives from the west. A few lingering showers will be possible Sunday morning, but conditions will improve throughout the day. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Next week will feature fantastic weather! Humidity levels will be comfortable with seasonable daytime temperatures around 80 degrees. Overnight lows could even slip into the 50s at the beginning of the week!
