Happy Thursday! After several beautiful days in a row, rain chances return today! The best potential for rain will be this afternoon and evening as a low pressure system slowly treks northward. The cloud cover and increased rain chances will keep temperatures in the 60s and 70s this afternoon. On-and-off showers will continue tonight, with temperatures slowly dropping into the upper 50s.
The same low pressure system will bring us another round of hit-and-miss showers on Friday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather looks unlikely. Rainfall amounts will be highly variable over the next two days, but some areas across the Tennessee Valley could pick up as much as 1" of rain.
The sunshine will return Saturday, with highs returning to the lower-80s. A stray shower or storm will be possible Saturday evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Storm chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as the cold front quickly moves through. The rain will wrap up Sunday afternoon, and beautiful weather will return next week.
