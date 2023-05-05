Happy Friday! Cloud cover will continue to increase this morning as our next weather maker approaches from the west. A few sprinkles will be possible early in the day, with scattered showers moving in from west to east after 3 PM ET. Periods of rain will continue into the evening, with temperatures holding steady in the upper 60s throughout the day. Rain chances will gradually taper off tonight as temperatures drop back into the 50s.
Saturday is trending drier with the latest model runs, but there still will be a slim chance of an afternoon shower. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon. Highs will bump back into the 80s on Sunday, with a few pop-up showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Overall, the weekend is looking pretty good for outdoor activities!
