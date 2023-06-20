Good morning, today through Thursday will have numerous individual showers/storms as a low-pressure system continues to rotate over or near our area. Highs today will be around 75-81 with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy and top out in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will have rain chances again with scattered coverage, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another 1-3” of rainfall will be possible through Friday.
Just in time for the weekend, rain chances will go down, and the air will warm up. Saturday will have a few isolated showers possible to pair with a partly sunny sky and highs near 87. Sunday will be mostly sunny, hit 90, and have only a 10% chance of a shower.
Then, scattered showers/storms will return on Monday as the heat continues in the upper 80s to 90.