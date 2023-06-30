Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day for increasing heat and morning storm chances.
Heat - Today's highs will reach the low to mid 90s, with the heat index values climbing as high as 100 degrees. Remember to take the proper heat safety precautions!
Storms - We are tracking a cluster of storms moving from north to south across the Tennessee Valley. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will accompany this line of thunderstorms through the early afternoon. Storm chances will fade after 1 PM, and the sunshine will begin to peak out. Another line of storms will be possible after
Air Quality - As of 11 AM, the Air Quality Index in Chattanooga is in the Moderate range at 80. The air quality will continue to improve over the weekend.
The heat and humidity will continue this weekend, with heat indices as high as 105. Isolated strong to severe storms will also be possible through Sunday.