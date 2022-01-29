Happy Saturday! We are waking up to a frigid morning in the teens and 20s across the Tennessee Valley. Wind chill values will range from 0-10 degrees between 6-9 AM as winds continue out of the north at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will slowly warm into the low to mid-30s this afternoon, but wind chill values will likely stay below freezing all day despite the sunshine. Tonight will be another cold with lows dropping back into the low to mid-20s. Layer up if you have plans to be out and about today!
Sunday will feature much warmer temperatures as highs return to the lower-50s. Plenty of sunshine will make for a great day to enjoy the outdoors.
A warming trend will continue into next week as highs return to near 60 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. Wet weather will return to the area Wednesday and Thursday. 1-2" of rain will be possible through Thursday evening. Colder temperatures will settle back into the region on Friday.