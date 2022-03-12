It was a wintry scene this morning across as many of us woke to anywhere from 1-5" of fresh snow. Afternoon sunshine has dried out roadways, limiting the potential for black ice. However, there will still be the potential of a few slick spots through Sunday morning. Be extra cautious when hitting the roadways, especially in areas that picked up the highest snowfall amounts.
Preliminary Snow Totals:
Decatur, TN- 5"
Sweetwater, TN- 4.7"
Athens, TN- 4"
Fall Creek Falls, TN- 4"
Benton, TN- 4"
Spring City, TN-3.5"
Cleveland, TN- 3.5"
Ten Mile, TN- 3"
Dalton, GA- 3"
Collegedale, TN- 3"
Dayton, TN- 2.7"
Ooltewah, TN- 2.5"
Blue Ridge, GA- 2"
Cisco, GA- 2"
Dunlap, TN- 2"
Mowbray Mountain, TN- 2"
North Chattanooga- 1.5"
Calhoun, GA- 1"
Temperatures will be dangerously cold tonight into Sunday morning, with lows dropping into the teens area-wide. Some locations along the Plateau could even fall into the single digits! We will likely break the record low temperature for March 13th of 20 degrees set back in 1932 tomorrow morning.
Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, with temperatures returning to the 40s and 50s by the afternoon. A warming trend will continue into next week, with the chance of wet weather returning by the middle of the week.
Also, remember to set your clocks forward 1 hour before heading to bed tonight as we "spring forward."