Happy Thursday! We will continue tracking a few scattered showers through the early afternoon before sunny skies take over later today. The sunshine and gusty southerly winds will make for another spring-like day across the Tennessee Valley. Yesterday we hit 82 degrees in Chattanooga, setting the record for the warmest February day. Today's highs will range from 79-83 degrees, which could break another record!
A weak cold front will pass through tonight, ending our February heat wave. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler on Friday, with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few showers will be around throughout the day, especially during the evening. Rain chances will increase on Saturday as highs top out in the lower-60s. A few showers will linger into Sunday morning before conditions improve by the afternoon. High temperatures will return to the 70s Sunday through early next week.
