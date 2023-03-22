Happy Wednesday! Scattered showers will continue this afternoon before gradually tapering off this evening. Heavy downpours will be possible, but there will not be the threat of severe weather today. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Most areas will pick up between 0.5-1" of rainfall with this system. Conditions will improve tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday will be a beautiful spring day with afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees. It will be breezy during the afternoon, with gusts out of the south from 20-25 mph. Friday will be another warm, breezy day with highs surging into the 80s.
Cloud cover will increase throughout Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. The main line of storms along the cold front will move through between 1-7 AM Saturday. There will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms, especially for our western communities along the Cumberland Plateau. For now, the main severe threat looks to be damaging wind gusts. After the rain and storms move out Saturday morning, the rest of the day will feature sunshine and highs in the 70s!