A soaker of a day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, so don't forget your umbrella before heading out the door! The first batch of rain will move through this morning as a cold front approaches from the west. The rain will become spotty this afternoon before another round of heavier rain moves through tonight. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s and 50s throughout the day.
A few showers will linger into Monday morning before drier weather moves in for the afternoon. Up to 1" of rain will be possible with this first round of rain.
After a mainly dry Monday, an active pattern will take hold for the rest of the week. Multiple rounds of rain will move through Tuesday through Thursday. There will be the potential for minor flooding by Thursday as the ground becomes saturated. 2-4" of rain will be possible by the end of the week.
