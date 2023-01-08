Happy Sunday! Periods of rain will continue into the afternoon hours before tapering off this evening. The best potential for heavy rain will be across northern Georgia and for communities east of I-75. These areas could pick up over 1" of rainfall. Those who live north and west of Chattanooga will have hit-or-miss showers with total rainfall under half an inch. The rain will wrap up for everyone by 7 PM, and temperatures will fall back into the 30s tonight. Don't forget your umbrella before heading out and about this Sunday!
Dry conditions and sunshine will return Monday. Temperatures will be close to average, with highs reaching the lower 50s. Warmer air will take over by mid-week as temperatures return to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Our next round of rain will arrive Thursday as another cold front approaches the region. A few lingering showers will be possible Friday morning before dry weather returns for your weekend.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.