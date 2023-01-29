Another batch of moderate to heavy rain will arrive this evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Periods of rain will continue tonight, with temperatures holding steady in the 40s. An additional 0.25-0.50" of rainfall will be possible with this second round of rain.
A few showers will linger into Monday morning before drier weather moves in for the afternoon. A few peeks of sunshine could push temperatures into the 60s by Monday afternoon.
After a mainly dry Monday, an active pattern will take hold for the rest of the week. Multiple rounds of rain will move through Tuesday through Thursday. There will be the potential for minor flooding by Thursday as the ground becomes saturated. 2-4" of rain will be possible by the end of the week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.