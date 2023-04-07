Good morning, today and tomorrow will be rainy and cool. Today will feature periods of showers and very little change in temperatures, staying in the 50s. There will be some exceptions with our farthest east and south communities, such as Murphy, NC, reaching the low to mid-60s. Tonight will have more rain, especially during the early morning hours of Saturday.
Saturday’s rain will be greatest in Georgia with lighter rain in Tennessee. It’ll be raining from the morning into the afternoon. Rain will exit by about 4pm ET Saturday afternoon with some light drizzle still possible after 4 o’clock. Highs on Saturday will be cool near 58. Total rainfall for today and tomorrow will range from 0.5-2.5”. That’s a big range and generally can be split for DeKalb County in AL, Georgia counties, and Cherokee County in NC at the higher end of 1.5-2.5”. Then, Tennessee Counties and Jackson County, AL at the lower 0.5-1.5”.
Easter Sunday will be a better day for outdoor plans. It’ll be in the 40s in the morning with afternoon highs near 68 under a partly sunny sky. Then, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week will feature fabulous weather with lots of sunshine and highs of 69, 72, and 75, respectively.