Good morning, the high heat is gone and will be replaced with more active weather over the next two days. Both today and Tuesday will have times of rain and storms likely. Today will have isolated downpours/storms this morning with increased storms after about 1pm ET this afternoon into tonight. There is a low risk of an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts. Highs today will be around 85. Showers and storms will continue tonight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Then, Tuesday will have additional scattered showers/storms. Rain may be heavy both today and tomorrow with localized flooding possible. Two-day rainfall totals will have a wide range dependent on repeated storms from 0.5-2.5” and isolated higher spots. Tuesday’s highs will be from 80-85.
Then Wednesday, our eyes will be drawn to the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Idalia is forecasted to make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida Wednesday morning as a hurricane. Idalia will bring minimal effects to our area, but you can expect breezier conditions, some clouds, and also isolated showers for our southeastern communities. Highs on Wednesday will be near 86.
Then, the rest of the week will be drier and mostly sunny with a warming trend. Thursday will reach 87, and by Sunday, it’ll be 92.