Good morning, grab the raincoats once again today as we will have another day with numerous rain showers. Watch for areas of fog this morning, including some area mountaintops being shrouded by low-level clouds. Today will be mostly cloudy to overcast with highs from about 73-78. Tonight will have lows in the 60s.
The showers/storms will continue on Thursday as the low pressure spirals another day over the Southeast. Thursday will be near 74 with a mostly cloudy sky with some breaks for sunshine by the evening. Finally, Friday should be the wrap-up day for rain chances with scattered showers and a partly sunny sky. Highs will be around 80. Total additional rainfall for today through Friday will be another 0.5-3” – the higher totals from any repeated storms or downpours. Some localized flooding may be possible in these locations.
Then, the weekend will be drier and hotter. Highs on Saturday will be near 87, and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to 90. Both days will be mostly sunny with only a spotty shower chance. Greater rain chances return again on Monday of next week.