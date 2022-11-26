Happy Saturday! After a chilly start, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day as our next weather maker approaches from the west. Most of your Saturday will remain dry, with only a few showers possible before 6 PM. Widespread rain will begin to spread across the area tonight ahead of a cold front. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but conditions will not be favorable for any severe weather. Rainfall totals of up to an inch will be possible.
A few lingering showers will be around Sunday morning, especially in our eastern communities. The remainder of Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds of 30-35 mph. High temperatures will top out around 60 degrees.
Monday is shaping up to be dry, with mild temperatures to start the week. The dry weather will be brief as another round of heavy rain moves into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This mid-week system could dump 1-2" of rainfall across the Tennessee Valley.
The rest of the week will be dry, with cooler temperatures settling in for the end of the week.