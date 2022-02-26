Happy Saturday! Temperatures will start chilly this morning in the mid-30s. We will warm into the mid to upper-40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A few rain showers will be around during the day, with widespread rain returning late this evening. A few sleet pellets may mix in along the Plateau during the onset of the precipitation.
Periods of rain will continue tonight, with temperatures holding steady around 40 degrees. Rain showers will end by 9 AM Sunday, with gradual clearing during the afternoon. 0.5-1" of rain is expected tonight through Sunday morning.
Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will return to the 60s, with overnight lows ranging from 34-38 degrees.
A warming trend will continue through the rest of the week as highs reach the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Enjoy the dry, spring-like week ahead!
