A few showers will linger tonight before drier air moves between 2-5 AM. Overnight lows will range from the mid to upper-60s.
Now, who is ready for a taste of fall? Well, Monday looks to be your day! Drier and cooler air will settle into the region throughout the day, keeping daytime temperatures locked into the 70s. We will quickly fall into the 50s Monday night, making for the coolest night since late Spring!
The rest of the week will feature dry weather and plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs will top out in the 80s with overnight lows dipping into the upper-50s to lower-60s each night.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.