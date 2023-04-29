Happy Saturday! Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening, with temperatures holding steady in the 70s. A few showers will be possible after 7 PM, but most of the area will remain dry until later tonight.
Our next round of rain will move in tonight as a low-pressure system tracks across the Southeast. The highest coverage of rain will be across North Georgia. Areas north of the Tennessee line will only have a few spotty showers between midnight and 8 AM Sunday. Rain chances will end quickly Sunday morning, and the remainder of the day will feature clearing skies and temperatures in the 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be about 10 degrees below normal, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. A warming trend will send temperatures back into the 70s mid-week, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast through Thursday.
