The remainder of your Saturday will feature temperatures in the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Cloud cover will increase after sunset as temperatures fall into the 60s. It is shaping up to be a great evening to enjoy the great outdoors!
Rain chances will return tonight into Sunday morning as the cold front approaches from the west. The best timeframe for rain will be between 3-11 AM Sunday. There may be enough instability for a strong storm east of I-75, but the severe threat looks low tomorrow. Rain chances will quickly end from west to east Sunday afternoon, with cooler temperatures settling in.
Monday will feature sunny skies and unseasonably cool temperatures, with highs only reaching the 60s. It will be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 30-35 mph. Dry conditions will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s each afternoon. Rain chances will sneak back into the forecast by Friday.
