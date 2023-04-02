Happy Sunday! Fantastic spring weather will continue for the remainder of your Sunday, with temperatures holding steady in the 70s.
Cloud cover will increase tonight as a weak disturbance moves in from the west. Rain showers will break out Monday morning and continue through the early afternoon. The best window for rain will be between 8 AM and 3 PM ET. There will be no severe threat on Monday, and rainfall amounts of up to half an inch will be possible. Cloud cover will keep temperatures in the lower 60s throughout the day on Monday.
Temperatures will shoot back into the 80s on Tuesday as dry weather returns. The dry conditions will be short-lived as another round of rain and storms move in late Wednesday into Thursday. The severe threat with this mid-week system looks to remain to our north and west, but rainfall amounts over an inch will be possible. Temperatures will turn cooler by the end of the week, with spotty rain chances lingering into the weekend.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.