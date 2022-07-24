Happy Sunday! Temperatures will hover in the lower-90s this afternoon before gradually falling back into the 80s after sunset. A few brief heavy downpours will be around before 9 PM, especially across northern Georgia. Rain chances will dwindle tonight, with lows falling back into the lower-70s.
A more active pattern will arrive Monday through next week as moisture slides back into the area. Each day will feature highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s, with scattered storms developing during the afternoon and evening. The best chance of widespread rain looks to be Monday into Tuesday as weak cold front stalls out across the area. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and localized heavy rain will be possible with any storm that develops throughout the week. However, there doesn't appear to be any significant threat of severe weather Monday through Friday.
Rain chances will continue into the weekend, with high temperatures returning to the 80s.
