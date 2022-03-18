Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day. Conditions will remain quiet for your morning commute with increasing clouds from the west, but go ahead and grab your raincoat to have for later today. Our area is split between a Level 2/5 Slight Risk (Chattanooga & to the south and west) and Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe storms possible. Those levels mean that there is probability for isolated to scattered severe storms.
There will be two waves of rain/storms today.
Wave 1: Approximately 9-10am ET to 3pm ET from west to east
Consistent rain with a few embedded storms. The severe threat is lowest during this wave with the main focus on damaging wind gusts, particularly in Alabama and Georgia.
Wave 2: Approximately 6pm ET to 2am ET
This wave will be scattered, hit or miss individual storms that should develop in the evening and night hours. Storms that do develop will have more atmospheric instability to work with, increasing the risk for strong to severe storms. Wind will remain the greatest threat, but isolated hail and even a tornado or two may be possible. Please stay weather aware for your Friday night.
There could be activity in between the two waves listed above, but at least, you have an idea of the difference in coverage from midday vs. evening events.
The good news… the weekend looks great. Saturday will be partly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s to 60. Sunday will be fantastic with a mostly sunny sky and highs near 68.