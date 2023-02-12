The latest high-resolution model guidance is indicating the potential for accumulating snow along the Cumberland Plateau. A dusting to 2"+ will be possible. The Blue Ridge Mountains could also pick up several inches of snow through this afternoon. Rain will continue in the valley, but a few areas could transition to a rain/snow mix later this morning. Watch out for slick spots if you live in higher elevations!
Monday will feature a sunny sky and temperatures returning to the 60s. Tuesday is Valentine's Day, and you will LOVE the forecast. We are talking mid-60s with dry conditions!
Temperatures will remain warm Wednesday and Thursday as highs top out in the mid to upper 60s. There will be the potential for showers and storms on Wednesday as our next weather maker approaches from the west. Thursday looks to be the more impactful day as a cold front sweeps through the area. Ahead of the cold front, strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, but we will get a better idea of the specific threats in the coming days.
