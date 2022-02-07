Happy Monday! Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning, and through the day we will warm into the 50s. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Any rain chances will remain to our east for today.
Tuesday will feature sunny skies with temperatures starting in the upper-20s. Afternoon highs will range from 51-55 degrees.
Quiet weather will continue Wednesday through Friday with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. High temperatures will range from the upper-50s to lower-60s.
Mild temperatures will continue Saturday as highs top out in the mid to upper-50s. A cold front will pass through Saturday evening, bringing a slight chance of showers to the area. Some of our higher elevations could see a wintry mix late Saturday into Sunday morning. We will quickly clear out on Sunday afternoon, with much colder temperatures settling for the rest of the day.
