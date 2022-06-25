Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs topping out in the lower-90s. The summertime humidity will be out in full force, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the evening as a cold front approaches the area. Rain chances will continue into Monday morning as the front pushes south across the Tennessee Valley. Rainfall amounts of up to 1" will be possible through Monday afternoon.
It will turn cooler beginning Monday as highs drop into the mid-80s. Temperatures will gradually rebound as highs return to the lower-90s by the end of the week. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible each day.
