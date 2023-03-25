Your full 7-day forecast.

Happy Saturday! Temperatures will remain in the 70s for the remainder of the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Gusty southerly winds will gradually die down this evening before becoming calm overnight. Tonight's low temperatures will range from the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will be another nice March day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The pollen count will be high throughout the weekend, but that is springtime in the Tennessee Valley!

Rain chances will sneak back into the forecast Sunday night into Monday as a stationary front hangs out across the Southeast. The highest chance of rain will be across our Georgia communities, especially Monday morning. Dry conditions and cooler temperatures will settle back in by the middle of the week.

