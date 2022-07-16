  • Clay Smith

After a hot day with temperatures in the 90s, we will cool into the low to mid-70s tonight. Skies will range from mostly clear to partly cloudy with dry conditions through daybreak. 

Another hot day is in store for Sunday as highs once again reach the 90s. Humidity levels will begin to build back into the region, making for an uncomfortable afternoon. There will be a chance of pop-up storms late in the day, especially after 6 PM. Storm chances will gradually fade overnight.

Monday will be our best chance of showers and storms in the short term as a disturbance moves across the area. The rest of the week will feature a typical summertime pattern with highs in the mid-90s and pop-up storm chances each afternoon.

Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.

