Temperatures will fall back into the 60 tonight under mostly clear skies. The humidity will be manageable, making for a very pleasant Sunday morning!
Sunday and Monday will likely be the warmest days over the next week as highs reach 90 degrees. Conditions will remain on the dry side other than a slim chance of a shower on Monday.
Tuesday through Friday will feature unseasonably cool temperatures as highs reach the low to mid-80s each afternoon. Humidity levels will be manageable, with dew points in the 60s throughout the week. Tuesday will be mainly dry, but daily rain chances will increase Wednesday through the end of the week.
