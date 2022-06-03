The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season officially began on June 1st, and above-average tropical activity is in the forecast. Last year there were 21 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, making 2021 the third most active hurricane season of all time.
The Tennessee Valley felt the impacts of the tropical remnants of Claudette, Fred, and Ida. Impacts felt this far inland range from flooding rains, gusty winds, and spin-up tornadoes. Chattanooga Gas is encouraging customers to start their preparations now.
Generator Safety. Generators can be helpful after a storm but dangerous if not used in the correct way. Never use a generator in a closed off room and avoid plugging the generator into a wall outlet. Generators left in an enclosed room can put occupants at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Detecting Gas Leaks. If you notice a strange odor that smells like a rotten egg or the scent of gas, leave that area immediately. Never try to identify the source of the leak on your own. Call the Chattanooga Gas 24-hour response line or 911 if you believe that there is a gas leak on your property.
It is also a good reminder to leave your natural gas appliances connected during any kind of severe weather. Most gas appliances have a safety shut off valve that activates if there is a loss of gas pressure or flooding.