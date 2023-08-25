Good morning, we are focused on the heat once again today. We’ll be in Storm Alert Weather Day mode as most of our counties are under a Heat Advisory through this evening for heat indices up to 105-109. You’ll be spared from a little of the heat in the higher elevations today. Please, take care of yourself and others (including pets) and listen to your body.
Today will be a mostly sunny day with highs from 92-99. There is a slim chance for a stray shower/storm to pop up this afternoon into evening, less of a chance than yesterday. The focus is really on the heat. Friday Night Football games will still be hot, especially in the first quarter, as temperatures fall from the 90s into the 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to 74.
Saturday will be hot again in the mid to upper 90s with the heat index around 105. There will be a few PM storms from the north with an isolated strong to severe storm risk. We’re under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for damaging wind gusts. Sunday will have scattered showers/storms with a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 90. The scattered storms will continue on Monday with highs near 88. Then, isolated showers should wrap up late Tuesday morning with clearing in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be stunning with sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs from 80-85.