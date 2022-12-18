Happy Sunday! We are waking up to cold temperatures in the 20s across much of the Tennessee Valley. Plenty of sunshine will warm temperatures into the 40s this afternoon, but a breeze out of the northwest will keep wind chill values in the 30s all day long. Grab a jacket before heading out and about today!
After a sunny weekend, cloud cover will increase Monday and Tuesday as a weak system moves across the region. Most of the moisture will stay to our south, but a few showers will be possible late Monday into Tuesday. It may even be cold enough for a few snow flurries Tuesday morning.
Wednesday will be a calm day with mild temperatures. Then by Thursday, things get interesting. We will be tracking a very potent surge of arctic air pushing across the central third of the country. A low pressure will develop ahead of this surge of cold air, bringing moisture into the Tennessee Valley. Initially, rain showers will develop during the day on Thursday as warm air will still be in place. As the cold air filters in Thursday night, there will be the potential for a transition to snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system, but the latest trends have only a small window for any wintry precipitation. The main concern will be bitterly cold temperatures as we tumble into the teens by Friday morning. Wind chill values could even drop below zero in some areas by Friday night into Saturday morning. The stretch of bitterly cold temperatures will continue into Christmas weekend!