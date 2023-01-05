Happy Thursday! Compared to the first four days of January, temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees cooler this afternoon, with highs topping out in the 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, making for a fantastic January day!
Friday will start chilly as some areas begin the day below freezing for the first time in a while. The rest of your Friday will feature sunny skies, with temperatures climbing into the 50s by the afternoon.
Cloud cover will build back into the area this weekend. There will be the potential for a few showers on Saturday, but a better chance of rain will arrive Sunday. It doesn't look like the weekend will be a complete washout, so there is no need to cancel your plans.
Monday through Wednesday of next week will be mainly dry, with only a few showers possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain just a few degrees above normal through the end of next week.
