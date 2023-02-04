Happy Saturday! Temperatures will remain in the 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and high clouds. Cloud cover will thicken overnight as a weak disturbance moves through. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 30s.
Sunday will be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday as temperatures push the 60-degree mark during the afternoon. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover early in the day before the sun takes over. Overall, this weekend will feature great weather to be out and about!
Unseasonably warm temperatures will set the tone for much of next week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s each day which is about 10-15 degrees above normal. We will remain dry through Wednesday before our next round of rain arrives Thursday.
