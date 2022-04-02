Happy Saturday! We are kicking off the weekend with chilly temperatures in the 30s across much of the area. Patchy frost will be around for our northern areas before 9 AM. Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper-60s this afternoon, with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. Skies will clear out tonight as lows drop back into the upper-30s.
Sunday and Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs ranging from 69-74 degrees.
Our next weather maker will arrive Tuesday as low-pressure approaches from the west. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will be likely, especially during the morning and afternoon. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms, but the specific threats are unclear at this time.
Another round of storms will be possible Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area. Another round of strong to severe storms will develop along the front. For now, it looks like damaging winds will be the main threat on Wednesday.
Conditions will begin to improve Thursday and Friday with another round of unseasonably cold air settling into the Tennessee Valley.
