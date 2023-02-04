Happy Saturday! We are kicking off the weekend with a chill as many of us are waking up to the 20s. Temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon as highs reach the lower 50s. A weak disturbance will bring in some cloud cover this evening, but it will be far too dry for rain with this system.
Sunday will be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday as temperatures push the 60-degree mark during the afternoon. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover early in the day before the sun takes over. Overall, this weekend will feature great weather to be out and about!
Unseasonably warm temperatures will set the tone for much of next week. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s each day which is about 5-10 degrees above normal. We will remain dry through Tuesday before our next round of rain arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.
