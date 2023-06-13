Good morning, watch for valley fog this morning for your commute. Outside of any foggy spots, it’ll be mostly sunny. Clouds will increase late morning through early afternoon with a chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle, especially south of Chattanooga. The rest of the afternoon will be partly sunny. Highs today will once again be warm and comfortable but also below normal, ranging from the mid-70s to low 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Scattered showers may arrive in the early morning hours before sunrise.
The scattered showers and storms will continue in a few waves on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Heavy downpours and gusty wind will be possible. In between any storms, Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs from about 80-84. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hit 87. Friday will be at 90, and Saturday at 89. All three days will have small chances for isolated showers. Scattered storm activity will return on Sunday and Monday.