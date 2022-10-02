Happy Sunday! Pleasant conditions will continue this evening, with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to lower-70s. Cloud cover will remain locked into our eastern communities, while most areas west of I-75 will remain sunny. It will be breezy for the rest of the day, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
The first work week of October will feature a strong dose of sunshine and no rain chances through next weekend and possibly beyond. High temperatures will transition from the 70s to the low-80s by the middle of the week. Another cold front will arrive Friday, bringing another shot of cool air to the Tennessee Valley.
Behind the cold front, high temperatures will struggle to push out of the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s. Sweater weather has officially returned!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.