It is going to be a comfortable night across the Tennessee Valley as lows drop into the upper-50s to lower-60s. It will be breezy at times with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Sunday will be another pleasant day with sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures topping out in the mid to upper-80s. Conditions will be fantastic for Father's Day and Juneteenth celebrations!
Enjoy this weekend because temperatures will be back in the mid-90s by Monday afternoon. Near-record temperatures will be possible Tuesday through Friday as each day tops out between 97 and 101 degrees. Humidity will slowly increase next week, and heat index values will likely be back in the 105-110 range by the end of the week. Rain chances will be near zero over the next 7 days.
