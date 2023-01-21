Happy Saturday! A pleasant day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with temperatures climbing into the 50s by this afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day as our next weather maker approaches from the south. Scattered showers will arrive after 10 PM, with widespread steady rain developing after midnight.
Periods of rain will continue into Sunday, gradually tapering off late in the day. It will be a raw, breezy day with temperatures struggling to push out of the 40s. Colder air will begin to filter into the area Sunday night, leading to a few light snow showers in the higher elevations through Monday morning. No accumulation is expected at this time.
Monday and Tuesday are looking dry, with seasonal temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The sky will open up again Tuesday night into Wednesday as our next round of widespread rain moves into the area.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.