Happy Sunday! Temperatures are chilly this morning, with many of us waking up in the 30s and 40s. This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. The pollen count will be high today, so be mindful of your allergies before heading out to enjoy the weather!
Cloud cover will increase tonight as a weak disturbance moves in from the west. Rain showers will break out Monday morning and continue through the early afternoon. There will be no severe threat on Monday, and rainfall amounts of up to half an inch will be possible. Cloud cover will keep temperatures in the lower 60s throughout the day on Monday.
Temperatures will shoot back into the 80s on Tuesday as dry weather returns. The dry conditions will be short-lived as another round of rain and storms move in late Wednesday into Thursday. The severe threat with this mid-week system looks to remain to our west, but rainfall amounts over an inch will be possible. Temperatures will turn cooler by the end of the week, with spotty rain chances lingering into the weekend.
