Happy Friday! A beautiful day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with a slim chance of a shower along the Cumberland Plateau. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 60s tonight under a partly cloudy sky.
Rain chances will return on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. Showers and storms will break out during the mid-morning for our western communities and spread eastward throughout the afternoon. Most of the thunderstorm activity will remain below severe limits, but there will be the chance for a strong to severe storm for our Alabama and Georgia communities. The rain will taper off from west to east between 5-7 PM ET with a drying trend overnight. Rainfall totals of 0.5-1" will be possible through Saturday evening.
Sunday will be the 'pick' day of the weekend as the sunshine returns. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s with lower humidity!
