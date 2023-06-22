Good morning, it will be another day with periods of rain showers for the Tennessee Valley as the culprit low-pressure system moves back northward closer to our area and then off to the northeast. Total new rainfall today will range from a Trace to 0.5” with a few localized spots at 1”. Today will be cloudy early on and then gradually decrease to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will again be below normal from about 70-75. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-60s.
Friday will be partly sunny with a few scattered showers/storms and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. For your weekend, Saturday and Sunday will both have a nice mix of sun and clouds. There will be an isolated shower chance on both days with highs of 87 and 90, respectively.
Greater rain chances then return again on Monday with scattered showers and storms and max temperatures from 83-88. Tuesday will hit 88 again with a partly sunny sky and an isolated shower. Finally, Wednesday of next week has no rain chances! It’ll be mostly sunny and in the upper 80s.