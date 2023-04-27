Happy Thursday! Periods of rain and storms will continue throughout the day as a low-pressure system tracks across the Southeast. The rain could be heavy at times, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Outside of our NE Alabama communities, any severe threat looks unlikely today. The high rain chances and cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the 60s.
Showers and storms will continue tonight before gradually tapering off Friday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1-1.5" will be possible through Friday morning. After the rain tapers off, temperatures will return to the 70s by Friday afternoon.
Saturday is shaping up to be mainly dry, with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s. Another batch of showers and storms will develop late Saturday night and continue into Sunday. Rainfall amounts will remain on the lighter side with this system. Dry weather returns next week, with slightly cooler temperatures settling into the Tennessee Valley.
